Suspected Abu bandit killed in Sulu raid; 34 drug suspects fall

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A suspected Abu Sayyaf member was killed while 34 drug personalities were arrested during a raid in Danag village in Patikul, Sulu on Wednesday.

A soldier was also injured in the raid, which was launched as part of the anti-drug campaign in Sulu, according to Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, the commander of the Joint Task Group Sulu.

Sobejana said soldiers and policemen raided Barangay Danag around 4 a.m. and were immediately greeted with gunfire.

“Upon reaching the area, our operating troops were fired upon by more or less 15 armed men believed to be members of Abu Sayyaf. A firefight ensued that lasted for 15-20 minutes which resulted in one Abu Sayyaf member killed. We also captured 34 drug personalities and recovered one M16 Rifle, three Cal .45 pistols, five hand grenades and three large heat sealed sachets believed to be shabu,” Sobejana said.