Lacson: Time to change antidrug tactics

While saying the government’s war on drugs was effective, Senator Panfilo Lacson believes that law enforcers should now make some adjustments in their tactical offensive as the summary killings and other methods have already become “too predictable.”

This following the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, showing that fewer Filipinos were satisfied on the government’s war on drugs.

From 77 percent in December last year, the public net satisfaction rating on the government’s war on drugs slipped to 66 percent based on the survey conducted from March 25 to 28 this year.

“I think the tactics employed is starting to reach its saturation point as far as the public is concerned,” Lacson, chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, said in a text message on Wednesday.

“While the overall strategy is still effective, I think it’s time that the PDEA and PNP should make some adjustments in their tactical offensive,” he said.

PDEA is Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency while PNP is Philippine National Police.

“The summary killings by riding in tandem and other similar methods have become too predictable and the public have grown tired of hearing the same modus operandi over and over again,” said the senator.

“The police must therefore show solutions of these DUI’s and arrests must be made in considerable degree,” he added. DUI is deaths under investigation.

Lacson headed the PNP during the time of then President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada. CBB