Robredo gets security briefing as VP

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday received an information and security briefing from officials of the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Camp Aguinaldo.

A joint statement issued by the DND, AFP and the Office of the Vice President said the military accorded customary arrival honors to Robredo befitting the second highest official of the land.

The statement said Robredo was briefed on the AFP mission, vision and functions at the conference room.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said Robredo was informed of the AFP capabilities, the security challenges it faces and how it copes with various mission areas locally and abroad.

The statement further said that Robredo was pleased with the outcome of the briefing.

“She expressed satisfaction over the many AFP accomplishments and gave her support to the uniformed personnel and civilian employees of the AFP in the pursuit of its mission,” it also said.

In his remarks to welcome Robredo, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured her of the “continuing and unwavering loyalty and commitment of the DND, the AFP included, to the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities.”

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP public affairs office, said Lorenzana had invited the Vice President to Camp Aguinaldo much earlier but it was only on Tuesday that the briefing finally pushed through.