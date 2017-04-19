UP offers Duterte honorary doctorate

The University of the Philippines (UP) has offered President Duterte with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, members of the university’s Board of Regents (BOR) confirmed on Tuesday.

Commission on Higher Education chair Patricia Licuanan said the nomination is part of tradition.

“In keeping with tradition, UP will confer an honorary doctorate on the President,” she said in a text message to Inquirer. “President Duterte has yet to accept.”

Licuanan also serves as chair of BOR, the highest decision-making body of the premier state university. She cochairs with University President Danilo Concepcion.—JHESSET O. ENANO