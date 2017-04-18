Duterte won’t interfere in fate of Lopez, 3 other secretaries

President Rodrigo Duterte will not intervene in the decision of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) regarding the fate of his four Cabinet nominees earlier bypassed by the appointments body, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

“He never intervenes,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters at the sidelines of the “Dutertenomics Forum” in Pasay City.

On Monday, Malacañang said Duterte has reappointed Environment Secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial.

Despite rejections from the CA, Abella said the bypassed Cabinet officials still enjoyed the President’s trust and confidence.

“The President finds them fit for a reappointment,” he said.

Lopez has faced heavy opposition from mining groups after she ordered the closure and suspension of several mining firms.

Taguiwalo and Mariano, known to be left-leaning, became controversial after Duterte suspended the peace talks with the communist rebels.

Ubial, meanwhile, has faced criticisms for her stand on condom distribution.

The CA earlier rejected the ad interim appointment of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. amid questions about his citizenship.

The Senate resumes session on May 2.