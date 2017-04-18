AFP gives Robredo information and security briefing

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday has given Vice President Leni Robredo a briefing on Information and Security at AFP General Headquarters in Quezon City.

In a joint statement by the AFP, Department of National Defense (DND), and Office of the Vice President, Robredo was made aware of the “capabilities the AFP now possesses, the security challenges it faces and copes in various mission areas locally and abroad, and the AFP’s way forward in its firm and continuing commitment to bring about conditions for peace, progress, and security for the country with the support of other Departments, local governments, and their respective constituents.”

The said engagement was arranged by the DND and the OVP last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo gave her support for AFP uniformed personnel and civilian employees and expressed satisfaction over the accomplishments of the military.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also expressed the “continuing and unwavering loyalty and commitment” of the DND and AFP to the “Constitution and the duly constituted authorities.”

“Every member of the Department, the Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines will have no reservations to perpetuate its mandate of ensuring the defense and security of the state and the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.