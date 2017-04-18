SC halts QC ordinance on property valuation hike

BAGUIO CITY – The Supreme Court temporary stopped the Quezon City government from implementing an ordinance that imposed hefty tax on residential, commercial and industrial properties.

At a press conference, high court’s Information Chief Theodore Te said a temporary restraining order has been issued against the implementation of Quezon City Ordinance No. 2556 (Series of 2016).

The ordinance has increased the existing fair market values of properties from 100 percent to 500 percent effective this year.

Petitioner Alliance of Quezon City Homeowners’ Association Inc. (AQCHI) told the high court that the rates are “unjust and excessive.”

They added that the ordinance has unduly burdened landowners in Quezon City.

The high court gave the Quezon City government led by Mayor Herbert Bautista, the Quezon City Assessor’s Office of the city treasurer 10 days to comment on the petition.

The Quezon City government earlier said it expects to yield around P700 million in additional collections in the first year of implementation.