Bato to Customs men: Shun greed; you can’t take money to heaven

Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa had a piece advice to employees of the Bureau of Customs: Having a good name is better than gaining wealth the dirty way.

Dela Rosa shared the message during the bureau’s flagraising in Manila on Monday.

“Kapag kausap ko ang mga pulis … sinasabi ko sa kanila: ‘Wag na ‘wag kayo magpapasilaw sa pera,” he said. “Yang pera, kapag kayo namatay, hindi n’yo madadala sa langit.” (When I talk to policemen … I tell them: Don’t be blinded by money. You can’t take money to heaven)

He added, “’Yang mga nabili n’yong bahay, magagandang sasakyan, pera n’yo kahit gaano karami, hindi niyo madadala. Pero yang pangalan n’yo bilang malinis na opisyal, malinis na pulis, that will go on forever,” he said. (The house that you bought, the nice cars, the money—no matter how much—you can’t take with you. But the clean name of a good official, a good lawman, will go on forever)

A good reputation in the service will benefit a public servant’s children, grandchildren and his future generations, Dela Rosa said.

“Sasabihin nila: ‘Apo ka pala ni police ganito, ni major, o captain ganito, napakasipag niyan,’” he added. (People will say: You’re the grandchild of this policeman, or this major, or this captain. He was very good)

“Pero pag ikaw naging corrupt: ‘Napaka-corrupt ng tatay mong pulis.’ Kawawa ang future generations mo,” the police chief said. (But if you are corrupt: [People will say] ‘You’re father was so corrupt.’)

Dela Rosa urged Customs employees to not allow themselves to be influenced by their corrupt colleagues.

He said it was “high time” for government employees to do their best because they had the “rare opportunity” to be led by a leader like President Rodrigo Duterte who is “very determined” to weed out corruption, criminality and drugs in the country. CBB/rga