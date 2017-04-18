Ex-PCGG chair Sabio charged for embezzling cash advances

Former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairperson Camilo Sabio was charged with malversation of public funds for allegedly embezzling P632,428.03 in cash advances for his personal use and benefit.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor filed three counts of malversation of public funds under the Revised Penal Code against Sabio for allegedly misappropriating or embezzling for his own personal benefit the following cash advances intended for litigation and other related purposes – P250,000, P100,000, and P282,428.03, from 2008 to 2009, for a total cash advance of P632,428.03.

Prosecutors said Sabio being accountable over the said funds committed grave abuse of confidence when he embezzled the fund for his personal use and benefit to the damage and prejudice of the government.

The prosecutors recommended a bail amount of P40,000 for each count.

Lastly, Sabio was also charged for his failure to render account, a criminal offense punishable under the Revised Penal Code, for failing to liquidate P350,000 field or activity operating expenses in relation to the official functions of his office.

A Commission on Audit (COA) 1997 circular requires the liquidation of cash advances for field operating expenses.

Prosecutors said Sabio failed to render his account for the P350,000 cash advances in 2008 during the period prescribed by law or COA circular, “to the damage and prejudice of the government.”

Prosecutors recommended a P6,000 bail in the offense of failure to render account.

Sabio already faces a separate two counts of graft for attempting to influence his younger brother, the late Court of Appeals (CA) justice Jose Sabio, in an ownership row before the appellate court.

In the first graft charge, the prosecution accused Sabio of allowing himself to be persuaded, induced and influenced when he acceded to Santos’ request to talk to Justice Sabio to help the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in a case filed against it by the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) pending before the CA.

The prosecution said Sabio’s acceding to Santos’ request runs counter to the Code of Professional of Responsibility for Lawyers, a duly promulgated rule by a competent authority.

In the second graft charge, the prosecution accused Sabio of willfully, criminally, and unlawfully persuading, inducing or influencing his brother Justice Sabio, when he suggested to his brother to help the GSIS in the ownership row with Meralco pending with the division chaired by Justice Sabio.

The prosecution said the act is a violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct for the Philippine Judiciary.

Sabio was recently acquitted of graft and malversation in connection with the charge of pocketing almost P12 million worth of ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family as PCGG chair.

He was cleared of the charges that he embezzled P10.35 million remittances from the Mid-Pasig Land Development Corp. and from the sale of the A. Soriano Corp., both firms sequestered from the Marcoses; and of embezzling P1.5 million cash advances for a trip in Malaysia which he supposedly failed to liquidate. IDL/rga

