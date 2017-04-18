CIDG official shot dead in Pasig

A former chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Eastern Manila was shot dead by one of two motorcycle-riding men in Pasig City before dawn Tuesday.

Chief Insp. Rommel Macatlang, 52, was reportedly gunned down while having his Mitsubishi van filled at a Shell gas station at the corner of F. Ortigas Jr. Avenue and Meralco Avenue at about 12:30 a.m.

Initial investigation by SPO1 Rolando Anselmo Jr. showed that Macatlang was in his car when the backrider shot him repeatedly. The suspects then fled immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macatlang was assigned to the National Capital Region-CIDG in Camp Crame, Quezon City, at the time of his death.

Members of the Pasig City Rescue Team responded to the crime scene and declared him dead on the spot.

The police recovered four spent cartridges from the crime scene.

Prior to his death, Macatlang facilitated the arrest of several drug trafficking groups operating in Eastern Metro Manila including the Exsano drug trafficking group in Taytay, Rizal, in 2016.

An investigation is ongoing. CBB

RELATED STORY

Drug gang head nabbed in Taytay on tip from suspects