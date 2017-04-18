News Briefs: Duterte, Robredo enjoy trust of Pinoys

The country’s top officials continue to enjoy the approval and trust of majority of Filipinos in March, the latest Pulse Asia survey showed.

Out of 1,200 respondents nationwide, 78 percent approved of President Duterte’s performance, 5 points down from 83 percent in December, while 76 percent trusted Mr. Duterte, down by 7 points to 76 percent from 83 percent.

Approval of Vice President Leni Robredo declined by 4 points to 58 percent from 62 percent, while her trust scores slid by 2 points to 56 percent from 58 percent. —Inquirer Research

Ex-Baseco exec charged over anomalous rental deal

Former Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Co. Inc. (Baseco) president Proceso Maligalig has been charged at the Sandiganbayan for allegedly settling for a portion of a lessee’s unpaid rent without the approval of Baseco’s board.

Maligalig, former spokesperson of Reform the Armed Forces Movement, faces one count each of malversation through falsification and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He was accused of causing undue injury to the government by receiving P3.55 million from Northstar Transport Facilities Inc. as “full settlement,” even as its lease arrears for May 2009 to February 2010 totaled P4.82 million. —Vince F. Nonato

Bureau of Customs seizes plane for unpaid taxes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has taken into custody a plane used to bring local tourists and for chartered flights after its owners failed to present a certificate of payment of duties and taxes from the bureau.

James Layug, head of the BOC’s Special Studies and Project Development Committee (SSPDC), said the aircraft belonged to Skyjet Airlines.

BOC said Magnum Air Inc., the owner and operator of Skyjet, had already been delisted from the Subic Bay Freeport List of Locators and had ceased operations since 2014.

During an inspection of its hangar, the airline’s property custodian failed to show proof of payment of duties and taxes and other documents on the acquisition of the aircraft and its operations. Magnum Air was given 15 days to present the required documents. —Tina G. Santos

Troops told to find body of beheaded hostage

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Eduardo Año on Monday ordered the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) in Western Mindanao to locate the remains of Filipino hostage Noel Besconde who was beheaded by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) led by sub-leader Sadjawaan on April 13 in Barangay Tugas in Patikul town, Sulu province.

Año ordered Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, JTFS commander, to bring Besconde’s remains to the family of the slain victim so he could be given a decent burial.

Besconde was one of four crew members of FB Ramona abducted in the Celebes Sea in December last year.

Sobejana said he believed Besconde was killed because he was ill and his condition would impede the movement of the ASG bandits who were being pursued by troops. —Cynthia D. Balana