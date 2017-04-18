Tuesday, April 18, 2017
DECONGESTING CUBAO

4 QC roads marked as tow-away zones

/ 12:16 AM April 18, 2017

Four major roads in Cubao, Quezon City, are now classified as tow-away zones, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

These are Main Avenue, South Road, 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue in Barangay Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, where the MMDA conducted operations on Monday against illegally parked vehicles.

MMDA general manager Tim Orbos said clearing these roads would allow the creation of a bypass route connecting Mariposa Street and 3rd Avenue, going to Edsa.

Earlier this month, the MMDA sued two barangay chairs in Quezon City for negligence in the drive against illegal parking. —JOVIC YEE

