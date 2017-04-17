Duterte reappoints Gina Lopez, 3 other bypassed secretaries

President Rodrigo Duterte has again appointed four Cabinet members recently bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

According to the Office of the Executive Secretary, Duterte “issued ad interim appointments” for the following secretaries:

– Secretary Regina Paz Lopez, Department of Environment and Natural Resources

ADVERTISEMENT

– Secretary Rafael Mariano, Department of Agrarian Reform

– Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Department of Social Welfare and Development

– Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, Department of Health

Lopez has faced heavy opposition from the mining industry and its supporters.

Ubial has also faced controversy because of plans to distribute condoms in schools.

READ: Sotto: Ubial won’t get CA nod if DOH gives out condoms in schools

Meanwhile, Taguiwalo and Mariano are criticized for being connected with left-leaning groups.

READ: CA bypasses Lopez, 3 other secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Social Welfare Secretary also irked some congressmen during a budget hearing when she argued against them about pork barrel and budget allocations.

READ: Taguiwalo draws solons’ ire in House debate on budget

The nomination of the four Cabinet members were bypassed by the congressional Commission on Appointments last month.

Malacañang at that time said that Duterte was expected to reappoint the nominees.