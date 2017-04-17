Pagasa appeals to public: Start saving water 

The state weather bureau advised the public to start being frugal on water use, since water levels in dams are starting to lower with the onset of the dry season, and could reach critical levels by the end of June.

“Our appeal to the people is to start being frugal on water. Because we noticed in the last few days, Angat Dam’s water level drew down up to .7 meters,” said Roy Badilla of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hydro-meteorology division, in a press briefing over the weekend.

“If the draw-down continues, we may reach critical levels by June,” Badilla added in Filipino, though he noted the decreased water levels in dams was normal during summer.

As of now, water levels aren’t that low yet, but because it’s summer, rains in watersheds are not expected so the consumed water won’t get replenished, Badilla noted.

Tropical depression “Crising,” which was downgraded to a low pressure area as it crossed the country over the weekend, is expected to be the last tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility for the month. The LPA was no longer directly affecting any part of the country as of Monday afternoon.

Earlier, Analiza Solis of the Pagasa’s Climatological and Agrometeorological division said rainfall forecast in April was “below to way below normal over Luzon and Visayas, while Mindanao will generally experience near normal rainfall.” Rainfall forecasts across the country is forecast to be “near normal” in May.