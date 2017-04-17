8 hurt in Tacurong twin explosions

TACURONG CITY – At least eight persons, mostly police officers, were injured in separate bombing incidents here at about 7 p.m. Monday, police said.

Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat provincial police director, said the first explosion occurred inside the rest room of Dragon Gasoline Station located at the corner of national highway and New Isabela Street.

Another improvised bomb planted near the gas station’s signage went off while scene of the crime operatives were conducting an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While police and bomb experts were investigating, another explosion occurred that injured police officers and soldiers as well as civilians,” he said.

Another improvised explosive device was found near St. John Learning Center in Barangay New Isabela, about 100 meters away.

The gasoline station was filled with people as a convenience store and resto bar are located beside it.

Supiter identified the injured as bomb disposal team members S/Sgt. Ipil Presaldo, S/Sgt. Menzo Salsalito Manoy, SPO2 Jasper Garcia, PO1 Martin San Pedro, PO1 Eleazar Sustiguer and three civilians identified only as Bobong Bamo, Michael Pon and an unidentified man.

Earlier Monday, text messages circulated warning about alleged plot by outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) to set off bombs in Tacurong City, Koronadal City, Gen. Santos City, Cotabato City, Midsayap, North Cotabato and Davao City to avenge the death of Abu Sayyaf Group in Bohol.

Monday’s blasts came about two weeks after an IED explosion injured eight persons when two men lobbed the bomb in front of Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative Office along the national highway here, about 800 meters away from Dragon Gas Station.