Bus runs over vendor in Camarines Sur

PILI, Camarines Sur-A 15-year-old vendor died after he was hit by a passenger bus in this town Camarines Sur province on Easter Sunday, police said on Monday.

Chief Insp. Chito Oyardo, acting police chief of Pili, said Alexis Nueva, a resident of Barangay Pawili, was running after an R. Volante Line bus to sell banana fritters, locally known as “sinapot,” when the vehicle hit and ran over him along Fuentabella Highway in Barangay Anayan at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The bus came from Legazpi City in Albay province and was on its way to Metro Manila when the accident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyardo said Nueva died while being taken to the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City.

“These sinapot vendors chase buses and jump off hastily to catch another one. They [lose their grip] because of their [greasy] hands,” said Oyardo.

Police held the driver, Reynaldo Berces, at the Pili police station.

Oyardo said the police would meet with local vendors to discuss safety measures following the accident. Stephanie M. Florida Inquirer Southern Luzon Intern