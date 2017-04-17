Palace offers condolences to Besconde family

Malacañang on Monday expressed its condolences to the family of the Filipino ship captain beheaded by Abu Sayyaf bandits during the Holy Week, condemning his death as a “senseless and coldblooded murder.”

“We express our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family of FB Ramon 2 captain, Noel Besconde, who met untimely death in the hands of the kidnap-for-ransom group (KFRG) Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG),” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said that “local authorities and security forces are exhausting all means to locate the captain’s remains, as our troops continue to pursue this bandit group and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on all citizens throughout the archipelago to remain vigilant, alert and watchful, and to cooperate with our security forces. Let us work against common criminals to make our communities safer and ensure a nation worthy of all Filipinos,” Abella added.