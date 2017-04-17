Ditch ‘me first attitude’ – Archbishop Tagle

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle cautioned the faithful not to adopt the “me first attitude” so prevalent, especially among corrupt government officials and thieves.

In his homily during the Mass for the 48th anniversary of Church-run Radio Veritas on Sunday, Tagle lamented that this negative trait is becoming more common even among lay people.

“Some people want to be always first, that they should not end up empty handed. That is a trait of the corrupt, of thieves, of the greedy who cannot say, ‘you first,’” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mass for Radio Veritas’ anniversary, held at the SM City North Edsa mall’s Skydome, coincided with the country’s celebration of Easter Sunday.

As an example of what he deemed a “trivial but deadly mentality,” Tagle cited the attitude of mall-goers scrambling to enter a mall as soon as it opens.

He pointed out that people queue outside malls before it opens for business, and rush to get inside even though the mall will be open until late in the evening.

“Why don’t they just let other people ahead? Why do they have to push their way as if the items they want to buy will run out and they will be empty-handed?” Tagle asked.

The prelate pointed out that learning to give way is part of the resurrection story of Jesus Christ.

“This is a sign of the resurrection, the capacity to withdraw and allow the others to come first,” he said.

Tagle added: “The resurrection is about God preparing a place for us and God telling us, that’s for you. You first.”

He cited as a positive example, the scene of people on the bus standing up to give their seats to a pregnant woman or someone ill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should not be unfeeling and think: ‘You’re older than me so it’s your fault that you will be last.’ That is a trivial but deadly trait,” Tagle said.