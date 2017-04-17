Dela Rosa asks God: Am I worthy to be PNP chief?

Ten months into office, Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is still seeking answers from God whether he’s worthy of his position as the top cop of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Dela Rosa shared the thoughts he reflected on when he took a Lenten break in his home province in Davao last week.

Dela Rosa skipped the weekly flag raising ceremony at Camp Crame to speak before the employees of the Bureau of Customs on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rosa said he went to the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City on Maundy Thursday. While he was in the church, he remembered the times he had with President Rodrigo Duterte, who was then the mayor of the city when Dela Rosa was the chief of police there.

“I came to question myself, am I really worth position that I’m in now?” Dela Rosa said.

“Dati ordinaryong pulis lang ako sa church na ’yon, nagsisimba doon. Hanggang ngayon hindi mag-sink in sa ’kin bakit ako naging PNP chief (I was an ordinary cop then when I was praying at that church. Until now it doesn’t sink in and I am still asking why I became the PNP chief),” he said.

“Tinatanong ko si Lord: Ako ba ay karapat-dapat sa pwesto na ’to? (I’m asking the Lord: Am I worthy to be in this post?” Dela Rosa recalled.

He said he believes the Lord gave him a mission, which is to help President Duterte rid the country of drugs, criminality and corruption.

The police chief then urged Customs employees to be with the President in his efforts to bring change in the country.

It’s a “rare opportunity” for the members of the government and law enforcement community to have a President who is “so determined to solve the problems of the country,” said Dela Rosa.

“Sana tulungan natin siya (Let’s help him). I don’t know kung meron pang isang Presidente na susunod sa kanya na ganon kadesidido na kalabanin ang problema ng Pilipinas (I don’t know if his successor would also firm to deal with the country’s problems), [such as] drugs, criminality and corruption,” he said./rga