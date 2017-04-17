Suspect in Easter Sunday rape, murder killed by Bulacan police

CITY OF MALOLOS — Policemen shot dead a 28-year-old suspect in the Easter Sunday (April 16) murder of a 6-year-old girl and the rape and attempted murder of the child’s mother

Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos police chief, said Joey Montecarlos was arrested at his grandmother’s house in this city in Barangay Canalat on Sunday afternoon.

He said Montecarlos tried to grapple for a policeman’s gun, prompting the arresting officers to shoot him at around 5:20 p.m.

Montecarlos, a construction worker, was accused of assaulting Carolyn Marcella, 30, and her 6-year-old daughter at a vacant lot in Barangay (village) Suan on Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

Montecarlos allegedly raped and then stabbed Marcella. He also drowned the girl in a canal near the lot.

Residents found Marcella alive despite her wounds. She managed to identify her attacker. Her daughter was pronounced dead on arrival at the Santos General Hospital. KS/rga