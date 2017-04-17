Duterte confers Gold Cross Medal on soldier slain in Bohol clash

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday posthumously conferred a Gold Cross Medal on 2nd Lt. Estelito Saldua Jr., one of the soldiers who died during a firefight with the Abu Sayyaf in Bohol last week.

The Gold Cross Medal is the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ third highest award for bravery.

Saldua was among the soldiers who responded to an attack by the Abu Sayyaf last April 11 at Inabanga, Bohol.

Duterte went straight to the wake of Saldua in San Jose, Batangas, after he arrived in Manila from the Middle East.

A video from RTVM showed Duterte talking to Saldua’s family.

RTVM reported that Duterte conferred the Gold Cross Medal on Saldua and gave his family financial assistance. He also asked them to contact him if they have problems.

Earlier, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas offered scholarships for the three siblings of Saldua. KS/JE/rga

