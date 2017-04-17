8 in 10 Filipinos still believe religion is important — SWS

Eight in 10 Filipinos believe that religion is important, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The SWS poll, conducted from March 25 to 28 among 1,200 respondents, showed that 85 percent of Filipinos consider religion as an important aspect of their life.

Asked, “How important would you say that religion is in your life?,” 78 percent said it was “very important (talagang importante)” while seven percent said it was “rather important (medyo importante).”

The respondents include Catholics, Muslims, members of Iglesia ni Cristo and other Christian groups.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of the respondents said they go to religious services regularly, followed by 34 percent who go monthly. Seventeen percent said they occasionally attend services while 0.4 percent said they never go.

The survey, conducted nationwide, has error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. KS/rga