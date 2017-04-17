SWAT team responds to Cebu hotel SOS on guests

CEBU CITY– A hotel staff in Cebu City sought police assistance after a group of more than 10 persons who spoke in a “different language” checked in past 8 a.m. on Monday.

Operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) responded and found out that they were government officials from Basilan who were in Cebu City for an official meeting at Sugbutel along S. Osmeña Street at the North Reclamation Area.

“We just took precautionary measures to secure the area. It turned out that the group is in Cebu for a meeting,” said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office.

The local police have repeatedly appealed to the people to report suspicious-looking persons and unusual activities following the armed encounter between suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group and government forces in Bohol last week.

Four members of the armed group, including their leader Moumar Askali, were killed in the shootout. Eight others remain at large.

Doria said hotels in Cebu City had been very cooperative and regularly informed them of any unusual events and persons.

He said the local Muslim community also informed them in case other groups which they didn’t know arrive in Cebu City.

“The public has nothing to be alarmed of. The police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are on top of the situation,” he said. @adorCDN/AU/rga