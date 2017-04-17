Allies rally behind Speaker as rating rises

Rocked by an extramarital scandal, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez received words of comfort from allies who praised his “competent leadership and strong political acumen” after his satisfaction rating rose by two points per the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

From a net satisfaction rating of +10 in December, Alvarez’s score climbed slightly to +12 in April, according to the SWS.

But the survey did not yet reflect public opinion on the controversy over Alvarez’s affair, which rocked the House of Representatives in late March after his feud with fellow Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr. grabbed the headlines.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adult respondents from March 25-28, while reports about Alvarez’s and Floirendo’s “girlfriends” made the news only beginning March 29.

In a House news release, his colleagues expressed support for the beleaguered Speaker, who had avoided talking to the media since confessing to keeping a mistress and being estranged from his wife.

“The Speaker is able to effectively steer the House into passing vital measures for the people’s socioeconomic development, safety and security, and well-being. He knows where and how to lead the House so that its priority agenda is fully accomplished,” said Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu.

The congresswoman said Alvarez had “not wavered” from pushing the legislative agenda he outlined upon assuming leadership of the House last year.

Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III, a member of the Commission on Appointments, said the good performance of the House during the 17th Congress was a reflection of Alvarez’s competent leadership.

“Committee hearings are being held every week to discuss measures filed and to inquire on important issues. During plenary sessions, the roll call is being done daily to instill discipline and encourage the attendance and participation of House members,” he said in the same statement.

Floirendo and Alvarez were bosom buddies until they had a falling out late last year.

In March, Alvarez charged Floirendo with graft and sought a congressional investigation questioning the legality of the agreement between the Bureau of Corrections and Floirendo’s Tagum Agricultural Development Corp., which allowed the latter to lease public land for 25 years for its banana plantation.

The rift between the men led to embarrassing revelations of extramarital affairs on both sides after news reports suggested that they had a falling-out when their mistresses figured in a public altercation late last year.

The fight was aggravated by rumors that Floirendo was plotting to oust Alvarez and replace him with Pampanga Rep. and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.