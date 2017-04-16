‘Crising’ heavy flooding kills 8 people in Cebu

Eight persons died in Cebu province due to heavy flooding even though Tropical Depression Crising had weakened into a low pressure area over the weekend, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Seven of the fatalities were recorded in Carmen and one was in Danao, Romina Marasigan, council spokesperson, said on Sunday.

“Although Crising had weakened into a low pressure area, the rains continued and we had eight casualties due to flooding,” Marasigan said in an interview. “Their houses were washed away by flood waters… Flood waters have now subsided.”

Marasigan said the council was also verifying another report that 10 persons were injured after the tent they were staying in collapsed Sunday morning while they were waiting for the Salubong – the pre-dawn Easter Sunday Catholic ritual reenacting the risen Christ’s meeting with his mother, the Virgin Mary.

“They were waiting inside the tent when it collapsed because the rain water had accumulated on (the roof),” Marasigan said.

She said there were no more stranded ships passenger as of Sunday after Crising was downgraded into a low pressure area.

“Once the warning signals were lifted, the ships were allowed to sail,” Marasigan said.

The NDRRMC said on Saturday afternoon that Crising had stranded 4,581 passengers in the Bicol region and the Visayas.

It said 34 vessels and 14 motor bancas were not allowed to sail due to the tropical depression. /atm/rga