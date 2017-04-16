13 dead in anti-drug operations at end of Holy Week

Data from the Philippine National Police showed that the police launched 564 operations against “high value targets” in its anti-drug campaign in the last three days.

The anti-drug operations left seven drug personalities dead in Metro Manila, two in Southern Tagalog, and one each in Bicol, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Davao.

The police in Metro Manila had the most number of operations at 154, followed by Southern Tagalog with 139 operations, while Central Luzon policemen launched 69 operations.

Police also arrested during the same period 1,004 drug suspects while 3,121 drug users and pushers surrendered to the authorities.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the PNP had set up 11,582 police assistance desks to help travelers during Holy Week under its Oplan Sumvac (Summer Vacation) 2017.

From Black Saturday until Easter Sunday, the PNP recorded eight drowning incidents—six in Cagayan Valley, one in Bicol, and one in Negros.

A boat also capsized in Central Visayas while there were 2 vehicular accidents in Central Luzon and in Bicol.

Since April 7, the PNP has monitored 37 drowning incidents, with Southern Tagalog having 11 cases of drowning, Cagayan Valley with eight cases, and Ilocos Region with three cases. JE/rga