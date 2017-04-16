Yellow warning up in some Visayas provinces; rains in NCR, nearby areas

The state weather bureau on Easter Sunday afternoon issued a yellow rainfall warning over some provinces in the Visayas due to heavy rains spawned by a low pressure area (LPA).

At 2 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted the yellow rainfall warning over Capiz, Aklan, Antique, and northern part of Iloilo.

This means that flooding is possible in low lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa also advised the public as well as the disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition, and watch for the next advisory to be issued at 5:00 p.m.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said the LPA that was formerly tropical depression “Crising” would continue to bring rains over northern Cebu, Northern Negros island, Capiz, Aklan, Romblon, Masbate and Mindoro.

At 2:27 p.m., Pagasa said a thunderstorm is affecting portions of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, and Bataan which may persist within 2 hours. Light to moderate rains were also affecting portions of Metro Manila, Rizal, Zambales, Tarlac, NuevaEcija, Pampanga, and Bulacan which may persist for 1-2 hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against heavy rains, strong winds, lightning and possible flash floods,” Pagasa added.

“Crising” weakened into an LPA overnight after making landfall over Samar on Black Saturday, stranding about 4,500 passengers and 400 sea vessels in the Bicol and the Visayas regions. JE