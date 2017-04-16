Baby, 3 others drown in Pangasinan on Black Saturday

DAGUPAN CITY — A baby boy and three other people drowned on Black Saturday in separate incidents in Pangasinan province, police said.

The youngest victim was a 1 year and nine-month-old baby who drowned in a river in Barangay (village) Malasin in Pozorrubio town at 1:20 p.m.

Mario Sandoval, 46, was carrying his baby in the Malasin River, but lost hold of the boy when Mario slipped and fell in the water, which was 2 to 3 feet deep.

The baby was taken to a hospital but a doctor there pronounced him dead on arrival.

In San Fabian town, 81-year-old Desimprado Garcia of Barangay Labuan in San Quintin town was swimming in the waters about 20 meters from the shore of Barangay Nibaliw in San Fabian when his companions realized he was unconscious at 11 a.m.

Garcia was taken to the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Relatives believe Garcia may have suffered a heart attack.

In Alaminos City, the body of Kenneth Camba, 15, was found submerged in the waters off Bagbag Beach in Barangay Victoria at 11:30 a.m.

Camba was with relatives for a Black Saturday outing. But as they frolicked in the water, his companion noticed he was missing. Investigators said Camba suffered from epilepsy, and may have had a seizure in the waters.

Camba was pronounced dead by a doctor of the Western Pangasinan District Hospital.

In Anda town, Darwin Castrence, 31, was found floating in the waters off the Tondol White Sand Beach in Barangay Tondol at 4:05 p.m.

Police said Castrence plunged into the water to swim following a drinking session with his friends.

When he failed to return after several minutes, Castrence’s companions decided to look for him until they found him floating.

Castrence did not reach the hospital alive. JE/rga