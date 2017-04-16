8 nabbed for repacking, selling shabu in Ecija on Black Saturday

CABANATUAN CITY — Eight suspects, among them a 17-year-old boy, were arrested in a Black Saturday drug bust while they were selling and repacking 300 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P1 million in Barangay (village) Zulueta here.

Seven large packs and 10 sachets of the suspected narcotic, various drugs paraphernalia and marked money were recovered from Nemencious Galang, 48; Leoncio Ancheta, 48; Josephine Galang, 48; Marvin Palolan, 29; John Renden Ancheta, 19; Joshua Gabriel Ancheta, 19; Elena Valdez, 24, and the 17-year old suspect, said Supt. Ponciano Zafra, chief of the Cabanatuan City police station.

Zafra said the sting operation was mounted against Nemencious, a suspected drug trafficker, by the police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. CBB/rga