The ten oldest people on record

Rome, Italy — Italian Emma Morano’s death on Saturday at the age of 117 years, leaves Jamaican Violet Brown, born March 10 1900, as the oldest living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group (GRG).

Here is the list of the ten oldest living people on the planet, all of whom are women, according to the US-based group.

The list is dominated by Japanese and Italian women with the oldest man coming in at 16th place at the age of 113. CBB

– Violet Brown, 117 years old, Jamaica

– Nabi Tajima, 116, Japan

– Chiyo Miyako, 115, Japan

– Ana Vela-Rubio, 115, Spain

– Marie-Josephine Gaudette, 115, Italy (born in US)

– Giuseppina Projetto-Frau, 114, Italy

– Kane Tanaka, 114, Japan

– Maria-Giuseppa Robucci-Nargiso 114, Italy

– Iso Nakamura, 113,, Japan

– Tae Ito, 113, Japan