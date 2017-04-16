‘Crising’ weakens at landfall; Visayas warned of floods, slides

Over 4,500 passengers and 400 sea vessels were stranded in the Bicol and the Visayas regions as Tropical Depression “Crising” made landfall in Samar on Black Saturday.

As it landed in Hernani, Eastern Samar at 5 p.m Saturday, Crising decreased in size to 150 kilometers in diameter. The weather disturbance was forecast to weaken into a low pressure area overnight and was expected to bring heavy rains only in the Visayas where it will pass through.

Thus, only areas in Visayas retained storm signal No. 1 by Saturday afternoon. They are northern Cebu, northern Samar, eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran and Leyte.

Crising, however, took on stronger gustiness at 62 kph. It also slowed to 17 kph by Saturday afternoon.

Residents under storm signal No. 1 have been warned of possible flashfloods and landslides, and moderate to rough seas. Light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are still expected over Caraga, Calabarzon, Bicol, and the rest of Visayas.

Metro Manila will no longer feel the effects of Crising, and will experience hot weather due to the ridge of a high pressure area.

The Coast Guard advised tourists in the Visayas to adjust their Easter travel plans because of the cancellation of boat trips in the region. It warned that while the winds may not be strong and the weather may be good where they are, it may not be safe to travel because of rough seas.

“We know you’re in a holiday mood. Maybe it’s not raining in those areas yet. But be aware of what we’re expecting,” weather division chief Esperanza Cayanan warned tourists. —JULIE M. AURELIO AND JAYMEE T. GAMIL