Four people drown in Isabela rivers on Good Friday gatherings

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela—Four people drowned in separate gatherings near Isabela rivers on Good Friday (April 14), police said.

Glen Mey Dela Cruz, 19, fell into a deep portion of the Lalog 2 river during a picnic with friends in Luna town. Volunteers were still searching for his remains at press time on Black Saturday.

In Reina Mercedes town, Anthony Amin, 30, was swept by the strong current of the Cagayan river. Amin took a dip after a drinking spree. His body has been brought home at Dangan village in that town.

In Angadanan town, Rodolfo Talamayan, 47, was crossing the Cagayan River to join his relatives for a picnic when he was swept by the waters. His body has not yet been recovered.

In Echague town, a 60-year-old man was pulled from the river in Garit Norte village, and was declared dead on arrival at the Echague District Hospital in Garit Norte. Investigators are trying to determine his identity, said Supt. Manuel Bringas, chief of the Isabela police investigation unit.

