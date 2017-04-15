3 dead in Holy Week drowning incidents in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – At least three, two of them children, died in separate drowning incidents in Quezon province on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, police said Saturday.

Report said JV Kim Dimaalihan, 10, drowned at the Palm Ville Subdivision clubhouse swimming pool in Barangay (village) Isabang, Tayabas City, on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Quoting information from the father of the victim, police said that Dimaalihan was swimming with other children when the incident occurred. The boy was brought at the United Doctor’s Hospital in Lucena City but died while undergoing treatment.

In Unisan town, Roy Amparo Cabangon was found dead in Malatandang Beach resort in Barangay Ilayang Kalilayan, also on Friday, at about 7 p.m. A police report said the victim was last seen drinking with some companions.

Police said the intoxicated victim accidentally fell into the water and drowned.

On Thursday, five-year old John Michael Castillo, also drowned in Tayabas Bay in Barangay Matandang Sabang in Catanauan town.

Chief Insp. Jaytee Tiongco, Catanauan police chief, said the victim died while being taken to the Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital. CBB