5 drown in Cavite, Batangas beaches on Good Friday

SAN PEDRO CITY — At least five people, one of them a child, died in separate drowning incidents in beach resorts on Good Friday, the police said Saturday.

In Cavite province, victim Noel Anthony Restauro drowned while swimming in a resort in Barangay Sabang in Dasmariñas City at about 1:30 a.m. Another victim Karl Gamaliel Demillo,21, also drowned at the Malibic-libic falls in Barangay Lumipa in General Aguinaldo town at about 2:30 p.m.

READ: 4 drown in Pangasinan on Good Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

In Batangas province, six-year-old Girlie Talag drowned at the Rosman beach resort in Barangay Nonong Casto in Lemery town at around 1 p.m. She was brought to the Batangas provincial hospital but was declared dead on arrival, a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon police said. At almost the same time, Piolo Pilapil, 16, drowned in a beach in Barangay Bagong Silang in Calatagan.

In Balete town, Freddie Fernandez drowned while swimming in the lake in Barangay San Sebastian around 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, search and retrieval operations continued Saturday for the victims of the capsized boat in the Laguna Lake.

Rommel Palacol of the Laguna Action Center said they recovered the bodies of Jonalyn Procopio, Ejay Manalo, and Lester Visolo while three more people remained missing.

The outrigger boat was carrying 15 pilgrims from Pila when it capsized in the Laguna Lake on Maundy Thursday. The victims were headed to Jala-jala in Rizal for their Holy Week panata (vow) when the accident happened.

Also on Thursday, Limeah Cabral, 7, drowned while swimming alone in a creek in Pililia, Rizal. Another victim, Gasper Perlas, drowned in a pool at the Praxises Resort in Rosario, Batangas. CBB