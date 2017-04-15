TD ‘Crising’ weakens; 17 areas under Signal No. 1

Tropical depression “Crising” has slightly weakened as it moves closer to Samar provinces, the state weather bureau said on Black Saturday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 11:00 a.m. bulletin said that Crising has maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center—down from 55 kph, and gustiness of up to 55 kph, down from 68 kph. It maintained its pace of 20 kph going west northwest.

Pagasa added that the eye or center of “Crising” was spotted 155 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, based on all available data.

During a press briefing, Pagasa said that it is expected to make landfall over Samar island this afternoon, and may further weaken into a low pressure area (LPA).

Pagasa said Signal Number 1 is up in Sorsogon, Burias island, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao island, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Capiz, Northern Cebu, Northern Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

It warned residents in the said areas that it may experience flashfloods and landslides. Vacationers were also reminded to plan their trips if they were to travel to or will leave the said areas.

Rains and gusty winds will persist until Tuesday, April 18 in Visayas. Metro Manila may also experience occasional rains. IDL