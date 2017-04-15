4 drown in Pangasinan on Good Friday

DAGUPAN CITY — Four people, including a 7-year-old boy, drowned on Good Friday in separate incidents in Pangasinan province.

Marjun Alnas, 25, of Barangay Aringin in Moncada town in Tarlac province, dove into a deep portion of the Agno River in Barangay Laoac in Alcala town in Pangasinan province at about 12:10 p.m. and did not surface.

Rescuers found him an hour later and was rushed to the Alcala Rural Health unit were he was declared dead from drowning.

In San Jacinto town, a group of people who were on a picnic near the town’s Limmingaleng River traversing Sta. Cruz village, discovered the body of Artemio Villegas, 35, in the shallow part of the river at about 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said Villegas was last seen drinking with friends on April 13 and may have drowned while crossing the river on his way home.

In Lingayen town, Louie Aviles, 34, was swept by the strong current of the Agno River as he swam to the other side of the river after a drinking session with his cousins at 2:30 p.m. As of 7 a.m. Saturday (April 15), Aviles’ body had not yet been found.

The 7-year-old boy drowned in a pool in a resort at Pozorrubio town at 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said the boy was last seen by his relatives playing around the pool and might have fallen into the water without anyone noticing.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but a doctor there declared him dead on arrival. CBB