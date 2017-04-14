Stand up against killings, violence, injustice—Tagle

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Good Friday urged Catholics to resist the “culture of death” and not remain as spectators of violence happening in the country and the world.

“‘Wag po nating hayaan na ang kultura ng pagpatay ay lumaganap (Let’s not allow the culture of death to spread),” Tagle said during his homily after the penitential walk for life, the culmination of which he led in front of the Manila Cathedral.

“Kasi po baka masanay tayo at hindi natin mamalayan. Tayo rin nagpapalaganap na ng isang mentalidad ng kamatayan (We might get used to it, and the next thing we know, are already the ones cultivating the culture of death),” he said.

The prelate said the people cannot just observe others being killed and complain about it. He said they have to take some action no matter how small.

“Hindi po pwede na tayo ay nagmamasid, hihikbi lamang at magrereklamo. Kailangan kumilos ang bawat isa sa maliliit na paraan (We cannot just observe, cry and complain. We need to act on it, no matter how small our contributions may be),” Tagle said.

He explained there are many “forms of death” that people—even Jesus—have suffered. These were the victims of homelessness, corruption, persecution and other social injustices, Tagle said.

To fight the culture of death, the Archbishop said the people should promote the “culture of love.”

The Catholic Church has stressed in its teachings the value of life and its sanctity as thousands of individuals die in the government’s brutal war against illegal drugs. Many victims killed were said to be innocent of drug involvement.

The Church has also taken an active part in the rehabilitation of drug users and pushers who want to mend their ways. IDL