Friday, April 14, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

2 dead in drowning incidents in Rizal, Batangas

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 02:01 PM April 14, 2017

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—Two people died in separate drowning incidents in Rizal and Batangas provinces, police said Friday.

In Pililia town in Rizal, seven-year-old Limeah Cabral drowned in a creek in Barangay (village) Malaya around 3 p.m. Thursday, a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (Calabarzon) police said.

The report said the victim’s mother left her swimming alone to get their food. When she returned, she found her daughter drowning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the victim died despite the efforts of the mother to rescue her and bring her to a hospital in Jala-jala town.

In Rosario, Batangas, victim Gasper Perlas allegedly drowned around 12:30 a.m. Thursday while swimming in a pool at the Praxises Resort in Barangay Tiquiwan, the police said.

TAGS: Accident, Batangas Limeah Cabral, drowning incidents, Gasper Perlas, Rizal
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved