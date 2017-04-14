2 dead in drowning incidents in Rizal, Batangas

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—Two people died in separate drowning incidents in Rizal and Batangas provinces, police said Friday.

In Pililia town in Rizal, seven-year-old Limeah Cabral drowned in a creek in Barangay (village) Malaya around 3 p.m. Thursday, a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (Calabarzon) police said.

The report said the victim’s mother left her swimming alone to get their food. When she returned, she found her daughter drowning.

The police said the victim died despite the efforts of the mother to rescue her and bring her to a hospital in Jala-jala town.

In Rosario, Batangas, victim Gasper Perlas allegedly drowned around 12:30 a.m. Thursday while swimming in a pool at the Praxises Resort in Barangay Tiquiwan, the police said.