Suspected kidnapper, companion collared in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY, Maguindanao – Military authorities arrested on Thursday a kidnap for ransom suspect and his companion in Gen. SK Pendatun, Maguindanao.

Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, 6th Infantry Division commander, identified the suspect as Adam Ugalingan, 44 and his driver, Pahmodin Adam, 18, both residents of Barangay (village) Badak, Gen. SK Pendatun, Maguindanao.

Captain Rogelio Agustin Jr., chief of Charlie Company, 33rd Infantry Battalion, said soldiers manning a checkpoint as part of the Lenten security plan flagged down a motorbike driven by Adam at about noon Thursday.

The two were transporting two M1 Garand rifles hidden in a sack.

Dela Vega said Ugalinan was later identified as the primary suspect in the kidnapping of businesswoman Pipaw Ang of Mlang, North Cotabato in 1996.