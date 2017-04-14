Batangas drug suspect killed, 2 cops hurt in buy-bust

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—An illegal drug suspect was killed while two policemen were injured in a buy-bust operation in Nasugbu town in Batangas province, police said Friday.

Suspect Gilbert Cudiamat was the target of an illegal drug buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) Lumbangan around 10 a.m. Thursday, a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (Calabarzon) police said.

During their transaction, the suspect realized he was dealing with the authorities and drew out his gun, prompting Police Officer 2 Jimmu Ilao and Police Officer 1 Joseph Martinez to return fire, killing Cudiamat.

Both cops also sustained gunshot wounds and were brought to the Apacible Memorial District hospital for treatment.