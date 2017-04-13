Thursday, April 13, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World
  • share this

Prince of Transylvania? Prince Charles offered new title

/ 06:17 PM April 13, 2017
Prince Charles joins traditional dancers in Romania - 30 March 2017

Britain’s Prince Charles (left) joins a traditional folk dance in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Britain’s Prince Charles toured the Village Museum during his visit to Romania, Italy, and Austria, a trip seen as an effort to reassure European Union nations that Britain remains a close ally. (Photo by ANDREEA ALEXANDRU / AP)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Britain’s Prince Charles has boasted he shares a bloodline with legendary 15th-century prince Vlad the Impaler. Now a mayor is offering to make him Prince of Transylvania.

A spokesman for the mayor of the Transylvanian city of Alba Iulia said Charles had been offered the honorific title because of his promotion of Transylvania.

Mihai Coser told The Associated Press Thursday that Charles is “more Romanian than many Romanians.” So far, he says there has been no response to the offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles visits Romanian yearly, including a three-day visit last month.

The prince already has a fair few titles, including Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

TAGS: Prince Charles, Prince of Transylvania
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved