Alvarez calls on Filipinos to renew their faith

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez urged Filipinos on Thursday to go on a journey of renewal as the nation observed the Holy Week.

In his message, Alvarez urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the crucified Jesus Christ.

“As the Christian community observe the season of Lent, may we all take the opportunity to embark on a journey of renewal not only in our faith but also in our relationship with our fellowmen. Regardless of our beliefs, we can all draw inspiration from the selfless sacrifice Christ paid for in the cross,” Alvarez said.

“May the compassion Christ has shown to sinners and saints alike inspire us to treat everyone, especially the disadvantaged, as brother and keep us all in solidarity amid our differences. I hope the spirit of the season will imbue everyone with renewed strength and dedication in pursuit of a better life for all,” he added.

Despite a controversy about him allegedly having a lover and children by different women, the Speaker outdid other ranking government officials as his satisfaction rating rose in the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations.

The other top officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte, saw declines in their satisfaction ratings.

The survey conducted March 25 to 28, Alvarez showed a 2-point increase in his satisfaction rating from a moderate +10 in December to +12 in the past quarter.

Vice President Leni Robredo suffered the biggest drop with her net satisfaction rating falling 11 points in March from December 2016.

The survey, conducted among 1,200 adult respondents, had a ±3% sampling error margin.

Alvarez has admitted having an affair with Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio, which is a possible ground for disbarment.

Alvarez’s bosom buddy, President Duterte, justified his affairs by saying Alvarez was not a Catholic. CBB/rga

