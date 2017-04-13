‘Happee holiweek,’ says sign on dead man bound in tape

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — The decomposing remains of a man was found bound with packaging tape and bearing a cardboard sign that says “Happy Holy Week” in a farm here on Wednesday.

The body of 49-year-old Ranidel Mendoza was found dumped in the rice fields of Barangay (village) Bacal 2 at about 8 a.m., police said.

The cardboard sign strapped on the body said, “Nakalbo sa pagtutulak ayaw lumubay wag tularan pinapatay, happee holiweek (He grew bald from drug pushing … did not stop … do not emulate … be killed. Happy Holy Week).”

Mendoza did not bear any wounds, police said. And forensic investigators have yet to determine how he was killed. CBB/rga