3 dead, 12 hurt in Quezon road accidents

LUCENA CITY – Two pedestrians and a motorcycle back-rider were killed and at least 21 road accidents marred traffic in Quezon province on Tuesday and Wednesday, the province disaster management office said Thursday.

A report by Supt. Alex Dimaculangan of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office identified the fatalities as Robert Amaba, 19; Elena Cabellan, 68; and Ereneo Rojo, 78, who died in separate incidents.

Police said Rojo was hit by a speeding motorcycle driven by John Paul Regio, 18, while crossing the road with his horse in Barangay San Isidro in Catanauan town at about 6:30 p.m.

In General Nakar town, Cabellan was bumped by a wayward motorcycle driven by John Romantico, 22, while she walking on the side of the road in Barangay Anoling at about 12:30 p.m. Romantico was found to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.

In Calauag town, Chief Insp. Michael Encio, chief of police, said motorcycle rider Rowel Mabuang went to the police station Wednesday afternoon and reported the death of Amaba at the St. Jude General Hospital in Lopez town.

A police report said that Amaba was back-riding on Mabuang’s motorbike when a van struck them along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Binutas on noontime Tuesday. The truck fled after the accident.

Among the 21 road accidents recorded by police deployed for the Holy Week, at least 12 victims – nine of them motorcycle riders, two pedestrians and one vehicle passenger – sustained injuries. CBB/rga