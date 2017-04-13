Man in handcuffs found dead in Batangas

SAN PEDRO CITY — A still unidentified man was found dead in Sto. Tomas town in Batangas province with his hands bound by handcuffs and their key still on, police said Thursday.

The Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) police said a resident found the body near the Sta. Teresita-San Luis bridge and reported it to local authorities at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

A police report said the victim was in a shirt and a pair of blue short pants. He was about 5’6″ in height.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police report however did not state any visible wounds and what might have caused the victim’s death. CBB/rga