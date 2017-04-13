Thursday, April 13, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Man in handcuffs found dead in Batangas

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 11:43 AM April 13, 2017
INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

SAN PEDRO CITY — A still unidentified man was found dead in Sto. Tomas town in Batangas province with his hands bound by handcuffs and their key still on, police said Thursday.

The Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) police said a resident found the body near the Sta. Teresita-San Luis bridge and reported it to local authorities at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

A police report said the victim was in a shirt and a pair of blue short pants. He was about 5’6″ in height.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police report however did not state any visible wounds and what might have caused the victim’s death. CBB/rga

TAGS: Batangas, dead man, news, Sto. Tomas
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved