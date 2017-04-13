Chainsaw operator shot dead in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — A chainsaw operator was shot to death in front of his house by an unidentified gunman Wednesday night in Libon town in Albay province, police said Thursday.

Initial police investigation revealed that the victim, Alberto Sesno Llagas Jr., 44, was called out of his house by the suspect before he was shot dead in Sitio La Medalla of Barangay (village) Bonbon at about 6 p.m.

Residents heard several gunshots before Llagas was found unconscious on the ground with gunshot wounds, police said.

Llagas was immediately brought to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Libon for medical treatment then to the Josefina Belmont Duran Memorial Hospital (JBDMH) but he died along the way.

Police are investigating the case. Linlyn C. Mercader, intern / CBB/rga