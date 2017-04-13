‘Salubong’ Easter rites set; Manila motorists alerted

For people traveling to Manila, the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MDTEU) has released the route processions for the Easter Sunday’s “Salubong” at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene at 12 midnight.

The route of the risen Christ will start from Quezon Boulevard (southbound), turn right to Palanca Street, right to Villalobos Street through Plaza Miranda.

The route of the Virgin Mary will be from Evangelista Street, right to G. Puyat Street, right to Quezon Boulevard (southbound) turn right to Plaza Miranda.

MDTEU said it would implement a stop and go traffic scheme as the procession approaches affected intersections. CBB