Thursday, April 13, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

‘Salubong’ Easter rites set; Manila motorists alerted

/ 09:48 AM April 13, 2017
Members of Holy Trinity Parish in Cainta, Rizal, wait for the ‘Salubong’ procession to start before dawn Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Village East Executive Homes. Rizal was one of the provinces expected to be hit by typhoon Chedeng before it was downgraded by Pagasa to a tropical depression early Sunday. CENON B. BIBE JR./INQUIRER.NET

Members of Holy Trinity Parish in Cainta, Rizal, wait for the ‘Salubong’ procession to start before dawn Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Village East Executive Homes. In Manila, the Manila police has advised motorists of the ‘Salubong’ procession in the Quiapo area. CENON B. BIBE JR./INQUIRER.NET

For people traveling to Manila, the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MDTEU) has released the route processions for the Easter Sunday’s “Salubong” at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene at 12 midnight.

The route of the risen Christ will start from Quezon Boulevard (southbound), turn right to Palanca Street, right to Villalobos Street through Plaza Miranda.

The route of the Virgin Mary will be from Evangelista Street, right to G. Puyat Street, right to Quezon Boulevard (southbound) turn right to Plaza Miranda.

ADVERTISEMENT

MDTEU said it would implement a stop and go traffic scheme as the procession approaches affected intersections. CBB

TAGS: Easter, Manila, news, Salubong, traffic
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved