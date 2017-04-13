‘Top shabu supplier’ in Pagbilao and Lucena, 2 other drug suspects nabbed

LUCENA CITY – A man identified by the police as the supplier of shabu to two big drug pushers in Pagbilao and Lucena City in Quezon and two other drug suspects were arrested by the Quezon police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The three suspected drug pushers who were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Quezon province yielded 23 sachets of illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P210,600, police said.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said on Tuesday anti-illegal drug operatives in Pagbilao town working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), nabbed Eufemio Flores, 60; Monique Florendo, 24; and Edwin Estives, 28, after they delivered a bag of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover cop in Barangay Bukal around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

The suspects were carrying 23 plastic sachets of shabu weighing 117 grams.

A police agent tagged Flores who came from Silang, Cavite as the supplier of shabu to two big-time drug pushers in Lucena and Pagbilao.

“The sachets of shabu are ready for sale to any buyer. Unfortunately for them, they sold the stuff to an undercover cop,” said the operative. SFM