Binay, son ask court to let them tour Israel

/ 04:45 AM April 13, 2017
VICE PRESIDENT Jejomar Binay (right) and his son Junjun Binay MARIANNE BERMUDEZ/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay and son, Jejomar “Junjun” Binay  Jr., are seeking Sandiganbayan permission to visit Israel for a pilgrimage.

Binay, coaccused in a graft case filed against his son, told the antigraft court’s third division the pilgrimage was important because of family and religion.

The former vice president, his petition said, is “a family man” who “believes that this pilgrimage … is an exceptional case for a devout Catholic.”—DONA PAZZIBUGAN

