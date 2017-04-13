IN THE KNOW: Example of anti-Jew content in Pabasa

One of the books used in Pabasa is “Awit at Salaysay,” which was copyrighted in 1949 based on an 1884 translation from Spanish.

A quick content analysis shows the book has general references to the Jews (“mga Hudyo”) —without distinction—as the ones responsible for the arrest, trial and the decision to have Jesus crucified.

The references include:

“Ang pagdakip kay Hesukristo ng mga Hudyo” (The arrest of Jesus Christ by the Jews).

“Ang paghaharap ng mga Hudyo sa ating Panginoong Hesukristo kay Anas” (The presentation of our Lord Jesus Christ before Annas).

“Ang ikalawang paghaharap ng mga Hudyo sa ating Panginoong Hesukristo kay Kaipas” (The second presentation of our Lord Jesus Christ by the Jews before Caiphas).

“Ang paghahatid ng mga Hudyo kay Pilato sa ating Panginoong Hesukristo” (The presentation by the Jews of our Lord Jesus Christ before Pilate).

“Nang iharap ng mga Hudyo ang ating Panginoong Hesukristo sa Haring Herodes” (When our Lord Jesus Christ was brought by the Jews before King Herod).

“Awit at Salaysay” also refers to false or perfidious Jews (“mga lilong Hudyo”) as the ones who killed Jesus. (“Lilo” in Tagalog could also mean renegade, traitor, treacherous, turncoat, unfaithful).

“Apat ang pakong totoo, na ipinako kay Kristo ng mga lilong Hudyo” (Four nails were used to crucify Christ by the perfidious Jews), and “Di mo baga natatalos na iyong anak ng Diyos ay pinatay ng Hudyo?” (Don’t you realize that the son of God was killed by the Jews?)

Other pejorative references to the Jews include “mga Hudyong taksil” (treacherous Jews), “mga Hudyong buhong” (mad Jews) and “Hudyong mga sukaban” (disloyal, treacherous Jews). —MINER GENERALAO, INQUIRER RESEARCH

Source: Inquirer Archives